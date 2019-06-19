Jason Shoaf takes home the District 7 victory in Florida House special election

GULF COUNTY, Fla. - Twelve counties in Florida have been without a state house member after last November's election, however that changed after the special election.

Residents of Gulf, Calhoun, Franklin, Liberty, and other counties voted to replace Halsey Beshears who was appointed by Governor DeSantis to lead the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Port St. Joe Republican Jason Shoaf and Tallahassee Democrat Ryan Terrell ran to fill Beshears' rural district seven-seat and ultimately Shoaf took home the victory.

Unofficial results indicated Shoaf having 71 percent of the votes.

Jason Shoaf said going forward vocational training will be his main focus.

"My number one objective is going to be to bring vocational training to all of our schools. To make it to where kids that don't want to go to college have the opportunities to get vocational training in high school. So that they don't have to amass student loan debt. They don't have to feel left out. They don't have to worry about their student loan debts," stated the House representative-elect.

He also emphasized how he is looking forward to having the voters' voices be heard in Tallahassee.

