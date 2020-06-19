Jason Jones appears in court, next appearance scheduled for August

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Jason Jones appeared in court Thursday morning before Circuit Judge Dustin Stephenson. Jones is accused of killing his mother and another person in Fountain back in March after going on a rampage and leading the Bay County Sheriff’s Office on a 24 hour manhunt.

Jones was arraigned in April and is facing two murder charges. On Thursday, he appeared in court via zoom alongside his attorney for a pre-trial proceeding.

At that hearing, Judge Stephenson announced that Jones next appearance will be on August 20th.

Between now and then, Jones and his Attorney will be compiling depositions.

News 13 will be following this case closely. To stay up to date with any new information, you can download our MyPanhandle mobile app.