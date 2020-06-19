LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 10:00

Jason Jones appears in court, next appearance scheduled for August

News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Jason Jones appeared in court Thursday morning before Circuit Judge Dustin Stephenson. Jones is accused of killing his mother and another person in Fountain back in March after going on a rampage and leading the Bay County Sheriff’s Office on a 24 hour manhunt.

Jones was arraigned in April and is facing two murder charges. On Thursday, he appeared in court via zoom alongside his attorney for a pre-trial proceeding.

At that hearing, Judge Stephenson announced that Jones next appearance will be on August 20th.

Between now and then, Jones and his Attorney will be compiling depositions.

News 13 will be following this case closely. To stay up to date with any new information, you can download our MyPanhandle mobile app.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Hundreds of families received free food

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds of families received free food"

Lynn Haven Senior Center making progress

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lynn Haven Senior Center making progress"

Domestic Abuse cases spike in Jackson County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic Abuse cases spike in Jackson County"

Panama City Beach drafts strategic plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City Beach drafts strategic plan"

Local church leaders give statement of unity amid nationwide racial tension

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local church leaders give statement of unity amid nationwide racial tension"

Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,207 record-high new cases in latest report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,207 record-high new cases in latest report"
More Local News