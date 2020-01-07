January is ‘Move Over Month’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Move over! That’s the message being sent by law enforcement across the state for ‘Move Over Month’.



It’s an initiative recognized each January as they encourage drivers to steer clear of stopped emergency and service vehicles.



According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were 182 crashes in 2019, all because drivers failed to move over.



“A total of 126, just first responders were killed last year,” said Stan Driscoll, a Panama City Beach Police Officer.



Each January, Florida law enforcement recognizes the law to help save lifes and spread awareness.



“If you’re traveling on a four way highway, if it’s safe to do so, the law requires you to move one lane away from where that person is stopped,” says Lt. Robert Cannon, a spokesperson with Florida Highway Patrol.



If you can’t move over, you’re required to drop 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit. If you don’t, it could cost you.



“Its $138, it’s a moving violation but it could be up to $500 and 3 points excess on your driving license,” Driscoll said.



The laws meant to save more than just law enforcement.



“Any utility vehicles, tow trucks, wreckers, sanitation, it doesn’t have to be law enforcement or first responders,” Driscoll said.



Officer Driscoll says he himself has experienced what can go wrong, when drivers don’t move over. He recalls what happened when he worked an accident many years ago.



“If I would’ve, instead of turning right to talk to my sergeant, if I would’ve turned left, I wouldn’t be sitting here today. I felt the car, it was inches away from me,” Driscoll said.

Both Driscoll and Cannon encourage drivers to heed the warning when you see blue and yellow flashing lights. It could save a life.