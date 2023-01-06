WALTON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)— A Walton County Detention Deputy was fired and arrested after his department says he stole money from an inmate.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on December 16, an investigation was started by the WCSO looking into the actions of 37-year-old Jordan Tyler Rogers while he was working as a deputy at the Walton County Jail. Rogers was placed on administrative leave after the investigation began.

During the investigation, the WCSO says multiple discrepancies were found after hours of video were reviewed from the jail, and audits were conducted about an inmate’s property.

Rogers refused a polygraph and later confessed during an interview that he stole $150 from the victim while he was being booked into jail, according to the WSCO.

Rogers was fired and booked into the Walton County Jail Wednesday evening. He is charged with petit theft and official misconduct.