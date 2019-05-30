Jackson Sheriff's Deputy hits teen on Highway 90

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. -- A 19-year-old from Tallahassee was seriously injured early Thursday morning after he was hit by a Jackson County sheriff's deputy in an unmarked patrol vehicle.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Lt. Quinton Hollis was traveling westbound on Highway 90 in the inside lane around 3:30 a.m when he hit the man.

Troopers said Kevionte Webb was standing in the inside lane on SR-10 near the yellow painted flog line and was wearing dark colored clothing.

When the deputy hit Webb he was propelled into the median, and troopers said Lt. Hollis immediately turned around.

Webb was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

