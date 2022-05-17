JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — National Police Week is a time to honor those who sacrifice so much to protect our communities.

News 13 partnered with the Jackson County Times to show our appreciation through goodie bags.

“It makes us feel great,” Sneads Police Chief Michael Miller said. “It humbles us a lot to let us know that we have the support of the community and the people that we serve.”

Sneads, Marianna and Cottondale police departments all received bags full of snacks. But we can’t take all the credit.

Many local Marianna restaurants also chipped in to make their police officers feel extra appreciated– like Sweet Beans Coffee and Cafe.

“Well they support our community every single day and if we can give back just a little bit and show our appreciation whether it’s with a free cup of coffee or a free meal, that’s what it’s all about,” Sweet Beans Coffee and Cafe Owner Penny Corley said.

Beef O Brady’s threw in $30 gift cards for each Marianna police officer.

At El Rio Mexican Restaurant, they said they show their appreciation year-round.

“Their jobs are really, really hard as it is right now and the least we can do for them is just, we offer them half-off the ticket for them to come eat with us,” El Rio’s Owner Ivan Cortez said. “We’ve been doing this for a long, long time trying to support them. Trying to give back to the blue.”

Cottondale Police Chief William Watford said he feels the community backing him every day.

“I’ve been here 32 years, so that’s support enough.”

National Police Week ends this Saturday, May 21.