Jackson Hospital under critical care diversion

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Administrators at Jackson Hospital had to make some tough decisions this evening.

The hospital is currently under what’s called critical care diversion.

Critical care diversion means Jackson Hospital is diverting patients who need critical care, to other hospitals in the region.

Hospital CEO Jim Platt said they received a number of coronavirus admissions over the last few days that are now on ventilators.

The hospital has seven ICU beds, but currently has 10 COVID patients on ventilators.

In addition, the hospital has an entire floor dedicated to coronavirus cases.

As of Wednesday, it is completely full with 38 patients. Platt says the staff is still able to handle routine hospital needs and stresses they are only diverting critical care patients.

This all comes on a day when 3 COVID-19 patients died, bringing Jackson County’s death toll to five.