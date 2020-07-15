Jackson Hospital sees surge in COVID-19 cases

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County is experiencing a surge of coronavirus cases in the area.

The CEO of Jackson Hospital, Jim Platt, says the hospital currently has 36 positive cases in-house and has dedicated the entire third floor to COVID patients.

Currently, all seven of the hospital’s ICU beds are full due to COVID-19 and all seven patients are on ventilators.

Platt said it is a wide variety of ages checking into the hospital and while it is not young people on ventilators, he said younger people should still be cautious.

“…they’re not the younger population at this time, but if they could see some of the young people we have in the COVID unit, they’d understand that this is a very serious illness and they need to take precautions,” Platt said.

Platt said the Jackson Hospital has enough supplies to continue to fight against the coronavirus but their biggest battle is making sure their staff remains healthy during this time.

As of Tuesday, Jackson County has reported 651 COVID-19 cases.