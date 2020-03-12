Jackson Hospital prepared for CO-VID 19, but says no need to panic

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–The coronavirus is continuing to cause some panic across the country with colleges shutting down, businesses closing, and a lot of unanswered questions. But some in the medical field say there is no need to worry.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there are 24 confirmed cases of CO-VID 19 in the state. But those specializing in infection control urge residents not to worry.

“We are being very smart about this but we are in no way, shape, or form, are we panicking,” said Kaye Robinson, the Infection Control Specialist for Jackson Hospital.

Jackson Hospital is not panicking, but erring on the side of caution.

“We have signage outside of our entrance ways identifying those who are at most risk,” Robinson said.

The signs direct patients on whether or not they should enter the hospital. They include prompts asking questions and provide them with a telephone number.

“The nurse does a brief phone triage and asks you to wait in your car unless you are requiring immediate assistance,” Robinson said.

While Jackson Hospital has not seen any cases of CO-VID 19, they’re preparing anyway.

“We have made arrangements to have plenty of personal protective equipment which the healthcare people need in order to adequately take care of the patients safely and protect our employees as well,” Robinson said.

Robinson believes people are panicking because of a lack of ‘herd immunity’.

“They don’t know how to respond like they do to the flu or the common cold or things that we see year in or year out, this is a brand new virus,” Robinson said.

She encourages people to continue washing their hands, avoiding sick people, and monitoring the CDC’s website.

“We are staying abreast of this every minute, minute by minute because it does change hourly and day by day,” Robinson said.

Jackson Hospital is working closely with the Department of Health and the Florida Hospital Association to be prepared for any new developments.