Jackson Hospital looking to expand location of services

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–A local hospital is seeking to expand its service, allowing them to better serve their community.



Jackson Hospital in Marianna serves most of Jackson County, but their charter has boundaries.



Currently, the hospital is unable to offer services in Graceville and Campbellton.



Last week, Jackson Hospital asked Stage Legislatures to help introduce a Bill that would allow the hospital to expand their boundaries.



Jackson Hospital also says they do not intend on taking over the Graceville-Campbellton Hospital, as that facility is owned by third-parties.



At this time, the hospital says they have no specific plans for the area, but they say expanding their boundaries would grant them the ability to explore new projects in the future.



“The benefit would be is if the people of graceville feel that there’s a service that we can provide and it’s feasible, we can sit down and have a discussion with them about that. Whether it’s a clinic, a quick care, or working with a third party to provide a service in that area,” said C. James Platt, Jackson Hospital CEO.



To move forward, the hospital must receive support from the county.