Witnesses recount Marianna High administrator incident

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County mother said her child has been completely changed after a Marianna High school administrator allegedly abused her daughter when she grabbed her by the ponytail.

Sybil Rivers was suspended without pay 15 months ago for alleged abuse of a student. Rivers’ criminal charges been dropped but it is now up to an administrative judge to decide the future of her career.

Last September, Rivers was accused of abusing a student after allegedly grabbing her by the ponytail and dragging her through the front office.

“No one puts their hand on my kid,” said the student’s mother, Chrissy Nelson. “I don’t put my hands on my kid in that way. So it’s affected great lengths. It’s devastated my daughter. I don’t even know who she is now.”

The student, Lauren Nelson, was 16-years-old at the time of the incident and says she believes she’s lost friends and has been treated differently by her teachers because of what happened between her and Rivers.

“There were some teachers that would give all the students extra credit assignments and they wouldn’t allow me to do the extra credit assignments and so I did miss a lot of school,” Nelson said. “That’s why this year I decided to do it online.”

Nelson said she was shocked when Rivers grabbed her hair and said her first instinct was to try and get away.

“I felt like she was degrading me and I was embarrassed because everyone witnessed it,” Nelson said.

Rivers maintains her innocence and said she loves her students and was not upset with Nelson the day the incident occurred.

“I probably called her one of my favorite nicknames that I always use for kids,” Rivers said. “Baby girl.”

Rivers said she believes her termination is a retaliation for an open complaint against former superintendent, Larry Moore, for discrimination.

“I have been employed at the flagship school, the largest school, for five years,” Rivers said. “I’ve never had any discipline actions against me. Never.”

Rivers said she wants one thing out of this: to be restored.

“I want to be restored,” Rivers said. “I want my name restored, I want my employment restored, I want my funds that I earned. I want to be restored.”

The judge from Wednesday’s hearing hopes to have a ruling in January. As of Wednesday, the Jackson County School Board said they have no comment about Rivers’ case at this time.