Two arrested in Jackson Co. woman’s murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — New information is being released in regards to the murder of 33-year-old Dannyelle Mari White that happened in Jackson County Thursday night, including the arrest of two people in connection to the crime.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at the Fairfield Inn just after 11 o’clock after receiving a call from someone at the hotel.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found White dead from a fatal gunshot wound.

She was found on the passenger side of a brown truck with the door open.

Investigators have named 30-year-old Bryn Martin Spivey as the driver of the vehicle and believe he planned to rob White during a drug deal.

Spivey is charged with principle to armed robbery and an open count of murder.

In addition they have arrested Daquan Walker, with armed robbery and an open count of murder.

The Jackson County Sheriffs Office said they will continue to investigate and more arrests could follow.