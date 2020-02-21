Sneads High School Coach placed on paid administrative leave

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Sneads High School employee has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

News 13 confirmed the news through the Jackson County Superintendent on Thursday night.

The teacher, identified as Isaac Livingston, is currently the boys’ basketball coach, a track coach and paraprofessional for the school and was placed on leave Tuesday.

School board officials would not comment on the nature of the investigation but say Livingston will be on leave until the investigation concludes.