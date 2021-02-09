Sex offender arrested after failing to register

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday, February 9 the Sex Offender Compliance Division of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Graceville Police Department received information that a registered sex offender from another state was residing within the City of Graceville and had not registered, as required, with the Sheriff’s Office.

Contact was made with the offender, identified as Matthew James Ashley, and it was confirmed that he had been living at the Graceville address since January 19th. A check of local prohibited locations revealed that Ashley’s residence is only approximately 430 feet from licensed daycare, which is also a violation of Florida law.

Matthew James Ashley, age 41, was placed under arrest and lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance. He was charged with failure to register as a sex offender and sex offender residing within 1000’ of a place where children regularly congregate.

Sheriff Donnie Edenfield and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are committed to the protection of our most vulnerable citizens through proactive enforcement efforts.