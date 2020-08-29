Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Several Jackson County school employees directed to quarantine

Jackson County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Friday, staff members from several Jackson County schools were directed to quarantine in accordance with CDC guidelines, according to a news release from Jackson County superintendent Larry Moore.

The affected employees work at Marianna K-8 School, Marianna High School and Jackson County School Board at Sunland.

This comes shortly after Moore announced a delay in the start date for the Marianna K-8 School first graders.

“It is of the utmost importance that students and staff stay home when ill, practice social distancing, and wear masks when closer than 6 feet for 15 minutes or more,” Moore said in the release.

The identities of the affected individuals were not released due to HIPPA restrictions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Latest Local News Video

Lynn Haven launches Food Truck Friday's

Jackson County Food Drive

Jackson County Disc Golf Course

PCB calls for an end to mask mandate

Hurricane Laura Donation Drive

City of Panama City breaks ground on new skate spot downtown

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the