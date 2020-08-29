Several Jackson County school employees directed to quarantine

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Friday, staff members from several Jackson County schools were directed to quarantine in accordance with CDC guidelines, according to a news release from Jackson County superintendent Larry Moore.

The affected employees work at Marianna K-8 School, Marianna High School and Jackson County School Board at Sunland.

This comes shortly after Moore announced a delay in the start date for the Marianna K-8 School first graders.

“It is of the utmost importance that students and staff stay home when ill, practice social distancing, and wear masks when closer than 6 feet for 15 minutes or more,” Moore said in the release.

The identities of the affected individuals were not released due to HIPPA restrictions.