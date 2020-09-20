Rising Chipola River submerges Marianna park

MARIANNA, Fla (WMBB) — Citizen’s Lodge Park in Marianna is usually a huge grassy field with park benches all around, but Sunday it was so submerged underwater there was a man canoeing across the once dry grounds.

Families visiting the park say that this time Saturday, there were only some puddles here and there. Sunday, however, the area was completely underwater, overnight as the Chipola River nearby continued to rise.

The rising waters are due to Hurricane Sally raining double-digit rain amounts across most of the Panhandle and into Alabama, as the extra water makes its way to the Gulf, rivers rise. The Chipola River up to almost 21 feet by Sunday afternoon.

Aryanna Hickox said the water rose fast since this time yesterday was a very different scene when she came out to play.

“Rocks weren’t even covered by the water and I went into the middle of the field and flew my kite.”

River waters are forecast to recede early this week and parents were heard assuring their children they will be able to play in the grass soon enough.