Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Jackson County

Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A man is dead after being struck by a car in Jackson County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at around 9:50 Tuesday night, an unknown vehicle was traveling north in the inside northbound lane on U.S. Highway 231 when the passenger side of the car struck a 50-year old man who was walking in the southbound lane.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the unknown vehicle fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Florida Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information to contact them at (850) 873-7020

