Partners for Pets receives land from Jackson County for new facility

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Almost two years after suffering damages from Hurricane Michael, Partners for Pets, a non-profit in Jackson County, now has a place to build their new home.

At Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, officials voted to lease almost four acres of land to the no-kill shelter.

According to county officials, the non-profit has been working with the county to find a place to build their new facility, and tonight a piece of land on Panhandle Road was agreed on for the shelter.

County Commissioner, Clint Pate, says the new shelter will be an asset to the community.

“They’re happy and we support Partners for Pets to have a no-kill shelter here,” Pate said. “We’re leasing the land to them and I think it’s going to be an asset to the community and we’re all excited to be able to be a part of it.”

Pate also said finding the best location for the new shelter has been a long road but he feels they have agreed on the best location for the new shelter.