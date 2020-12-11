Park in Marianna receives make-over from home improvement tv show

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In Jackson County, improvements continue to be made in downtown Marianna. The city was chosen as the site for a home improvement show this week.

The show, ‘Today’s Homeowner’ came in and cleaned up a downtown area damaged by Hurricane Michael, converting it into a community park.

It’s no surprise that home improvement expert and Host of ‘Today’s Homeowner’, Danny Lipford came to film an episode of his show in his very own hometown.

“It seems like everyone really understands what we tried to put together here. But we couldn’t have done it without the people of Marianna banding together and working so hard,” said Danny Lipford.

Attendees say it is a wonderful new addition to the city.

“To have a safe clean place to hang out, to gather with friends, or to have small community events is so much better than a dilapidated old building,” said Co-Host Chelsea Lipford-Wolf.

“With everything we’ve been dealing with COVID, it’s also cool that it’s outside, great weather, and people will be able to use this all year long, right here in downtown Marianna,” said Lipford.

From start to finish the project took only 5 days total. With the help of volunteers, city leaders, and show staff, they were able to celebrate the completion of the park Thursday afternoon.

“It was wonderful to see all the local people come out and help. The local businesses and I think it’s turned out beautifully,” said Volunteer and Attendee Meghan Austin.

With a music stage, seating, and lighting, the pocket park can now host small events and can also be a gathering space for the public.

“I think it’s going to be a wonderful place for the community to gather, and just to relax and have space for people to enjoy each other outside,” said Austin.

Thursday’s grand opening will be featured on a two-part episode of “Today’s Homeowner” and is set to air in early 2021.