Officials believe they have a suspect in Graceville shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a late night shooting Saturday night in Jackson County took the life of a Graceville man, officials now believe they have a suspect in this homicide.

Officials with the Graceville Police Department confirmed that one man has died after a shooting at a local fast-food restaurant around 5:30 Saturday night.

When they arrived at the scene, they discovered an African American male who apparently died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Officials now say they do have a person of interest that they are attempting to locate and contact him to speak about this shooting.

They are also asking for the public’s help. If anyone has any information about this shooting that took place at the Hardee’s in Graceville, they are urged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 482-9624.