PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)--The COVID-19 vaccine is a huge topic on the minds of both Floridians and health care workers. On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced his vaccine distribution plan. DeSantis said health care workers are among his top priorities as they have close contact with the public. This announcement leaves many to wonder where panhandle hospitals stand in terms of receiving the vaccine.

On Wednesday, Ascension Sacred Heart told News 13 they have not received any word as to when their frontline workers will get the vaccine. They released the following statement.