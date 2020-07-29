Newly opened COVID-19 testing site in Marianna to temporarily close

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida Department of Emergency Management announced all state-supported drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing sites across the state of Florida will temporarily close Thursday at 5 p.m.

In the Panhandle, this means the recently opened testing site in Marianna will close.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management officials said the closure is in response to the potential impact from Tropical Cyclone Nine. Officials said all sites have free standing structures including tents and other equipment, which cannot withstand tropical storm force winds.

Sites will reopen on a rolling basis to ensure Floridians are able to receive reliable and accessible COVID-19 testing.