New Marianna K8 school is complete

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A $60 million project in Jackson County is complete and on Tuesday, the Jackson County school board leaders signed off on the new Marianna K8. School officials and Culpepper Construction had their final walk through of the new campus as well.

Todd Nedley, the superintendent of the Marianna K8 project with Culpepper Construction, said getting supplies to complete the K8 school was challenging because of COVID-19.

“You know, where it was a two day deal, now it’s four or six weeks maybe eight weeks,” Nedley said.

The K8 school still has a few details that need to be finished but Nedley said that’s not unusual.

“Very minimal things we have to do here and it’ll all be completed here shortly,” Nedley said.

Jackson County school board members, Chris Johnson and Charlotte Gardner, toured the school on Tuesday and signed off on its completion.

“We’re happy to go ahead and approve this project even though there’s still a couple of items that need to be done but nothing major,” Johnson said.

Gardner said she has been keeping a list of small details that need to be finished and she sends the list to the contractors.

“The little things are like a floor tile, a lock does not lock, these are things whenever your renovate your house you’re going to have to deal with anyway,” Gardner said.

Gardner said she had anxiety earlier on because of the roof leaks but after speaking with contractors, she said she’s confident in the quality of the construction.

“Plus that contractor is on standby ready to come back if we have little leaks or need repairs. So everything can be repaired and structurally it’s sound. Very good.”

Johnson said they felt like it was important to get students into the new school on time this year. They wanted to give them something positive to look forward to after dealing with the stress from Hurricane Michael and COVID-19.