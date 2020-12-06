National TV personality and Marianna native leads hometown improvement project

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — An area in Downtown Marianna is getting a long-overdue makeover by a local hero who said his hometown will always be a part of who he is.

Danny Lipford said he still holds to his Marianna roots, even after moving away and becoming a national TV star.

Lipford is the owner and host of Todays Homeowner media brand, a brand that spreads across multiple platforms, including a TV show, radio show, podcast, and social media accounts.

Lipford said he’s in his 23rd season, has aired over 500 episodes, and is now in 91 percent of the country — including Canada.

His career started out in the construction industry but he soon realized he was good at explaining things in a way that made people pay attention.

“I was offered a small local cable show that was pretty painful because of the low quality but I made it through that and was able to understand television a pretty good bit,” Lipford said.

Lipford said, he’s met the original tool man, Tim Allen, and can certainly relate to Tim the Toolman Taylor.

“Well I wish I was a funny as Tim Allen, he’s a great guy, I’ve met him before,” Lipford said. “People do relate a lot of real home improvement to that show.”

Lipford said, just like Tim in Home Improvement, it’s pretty typical to get in over your head while doing home improvement projects.

“You can get a little too ambitious on home improvement projects sometimes and get very frustrated, but that’s not what you want to do,” Lipford said. “You want to take baby steps, do a little bit while you are comfortable and then all of the sudden you’re hooked because it’s instant gratification and really does make you feel real good at the end of the day.”

Lipford left his hometown of Marianna to go to college in Mobile and then started his own construction business at the ripe age of 21. He said he still considers the place he grew up a large part of him and the devastation from Hurricane Michael made him sad.

“Seeing a downtown area crumbling and knowing how hard it is for a downtown area and any area to really grow and to rebuild,” Lipford said. “I wanted to do something that would affect a lot of different people. Here with the pocket park and putting together this Lafayette Landing Park, is just that.”

Lafayette Landing will be a community type center. A place where people can gather, have lunch, enjoy nature, and eventually live music.

“I think it’s gonna resonate really really well,” Lipford said. Plus, taking an eyesore and turning it into a real bright spot.”

Through the project, Lipford has been able to do something unique — re-connect to childhood friends.

“Working with guys that basically, I knew my whole life but we’ve never worked on a project together,” Lipford said. “And here we are teaming up, my buddy that’s the architect, my buddy that’s doing the main part of the construction, and then all of these other people that I’ve know for all my life.”

Paul Donofro, Jr., architect and Marianna County Commissioner is one of those buddies. He said he’s assisting Lipford on the project and has been working on the design aspect for six months now.

“We designed the planters, we designed the picnic tables, and we designed the layout, and the stage, and the fence,” Donofro said. “So we came up with the overall design.”

Donofro said the community has been very excited about the project which is funded by many sponsors but also uses many volunteers.

“We had actually over 100 volunteers sign up and that’s over the course of the four or five-day period,” Dunofro said. “I’d say today we’ve had a good 30 or 40 volunteers here and they’ve been all different types of people.”

Jackie Reagan, Marianna resident said she is excited to meet Lipford and take part in his wonderful cause.

“I’ve been following his show for a long time,” Reagan said. “This is a great project. We appreciate it so much.”

One might think that after 23 years, Lipford might stand on the sidelines and direct, but he said that’s just not the case.

“I can’t do the walking boss thing, I have to get my hands dirty,” Lipford said. “I’ll be right in the middle of all of this for the five days we are working here.”

Lipford said the project will be complete on Thursday and it’s going to be an exciting day.

“When you do something like this and then we’re able to celebrate it on Thursday night, it’s a pretty good feeling,” Lipford said. “Not only for me but seeing the community involved in it.”

Lipford said, hopefully, once the project is completed, the community can start to heal a little bit more.

“Every day that they drive down this road, they’re looking at it and it makes you think of Hurricane Michael from 2018,” Lipford said. “This will eliminate that and give you a whole new perspective of how the community will see downtown and that’s a wonderful feeling and a payoff for everything.”