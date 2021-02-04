Motorcycle chase ends in drug charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Wednesday at approximately 12:46 p.m. a deputy with the Uniform Patrol Division of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a proactive patrol in the area of Reddoch Road and Highway 69 when he observed a motorcycle with no license plate attached.

As the deputy attempted to overtake the motorcycle, he observed it accelerate. The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the motorcycle. A pursuit ensued west on Reddoch Road before turning south on Mayo Road until they reached Highway 90.

The deputy observed a backpack being dropped by the driver onto the roadway. This information was relayed to a state trooper who was monitoring the radio traffic. The trooper was able to retrieve the backpack which contained a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver, ammunition, 5.2 grams of methamphetamines, .7 grams of methamphetamines, and 8.6 grams of methamphetamines, all packaged for individual sale. Also in the bag were 2 pipes commonly used to ingest methamphetamines, a digital scale, and several small bags commonly used to package methamphetamines for sale. Additionally in the backpack, officers located mail addressed to Travis Locke.

As the deputy reached the area of Brushey Pond Road he observed Travis Locke, who appeared to be recovering from a motorcycle crash. Locke attempted to restart the motorcycle as the deputy approached, but abandoned his efforts and surrendered.

A search of Locke’s person revealed over $2,500 in U.S. currency, which is believed to be proceeds from the sale of illegal narcotics. Travis Martin Locke, age 33 of Sneads, was charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest without violence, trafficking in methamphetamines, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

Locke was also on state probation at the time of this offense. He was lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.