JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)--In a 5-0 decision, the Jackson County School District decided to delay their return to school by two weeks. Students will now return to class on August 24th as opposed to the district's original start date of August 10th. The district says many factors led them to head in this direction.

"We have a school board that is very concerned about offering a safe learning environment for both students and staff," said Larry Moore, Jackson County's Superintendent.