Marianna to receive a new disc golf course

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — One Marianna man is hoping to bring a new disc gold course to the citizen’s lodge park by fall or early winter.

Fundraising efforts have already begun and donors have the opportunity to have a disc hole named after them if they donate 500 dollars or more.

Will Johnson began playing disc gold while he was a student in Tallahassee.

Johnson, now a student at Chipola College, saw a need for the new outdoor game when he and his friends found themselves driving 30 to 45 minutes to play disc golf.

Johnson reached out to Jackson County’s Parks and Recreation Director, Rhett Daniels, about the potential disc golf course and said the county has been extremely helpful in the planning process.

According to Johnson, the disc golf course will be an asset to the Jackson County community.

“It just gives everybody something to do,” Johnson said. “It’s fun for everyone of all ages. Especially even you know like mid twenties. I know a lot of people are into it I mean it goes up into the 40’s and 50’s. Guys in their 50’s are playing still and they get out here. It’s just a way to get active, get outside and enjoy outside.”

Johnson said they are almost halfway to meeting their goal of 8 to 9 thousand dollars. Those who are interested in donating can contacts the Director of Parks and Recreation in Jackson County, Rhett Daniels at rdaniels@jacksoncountyfl.com.