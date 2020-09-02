Marianna to get new housing complex

[ NewsNation ]
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Marianna City Commission approved the start of a new affordable housing complex on Old Cottondale Road on Tuesday night.

The new apartment complex, Marianna Crossings, will be a three story, 30 unit, apartment building.

The owners of Marianna Crossings are partnering with the faith-based group Affordable Housing Ministries to help with providing classes for residents in the complex’s computer room.

Residents will go through a background check prior to applying for an apartment and will answer screening questions as well.

Officials working on the project say they hope to begin construction by October.

