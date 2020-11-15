Marianna teen killed in ATV accident

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old girl was killed in an ATV accident on Saturday night.

The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Standland Road.

Deputies said the Honda ATV was traveling north on Standland Road when it ran off the road to the east shoulder and collided with a culvert.

After impact with the culvert, the ATV went airborne and traveled through a wood fence. The ATV overturned several times throwing all its occupants, a 15-year-old female of Marianna and a 14-year-old female of Cottondale.

The two passengers were transported to Southeast Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver was transported to Jackson Hospital where she was pronounced deceased from the injuries sustained from this crash.

