Marianna police warn residents about scams with the COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The COVID-19 vaccine is a hot commodity right now, but before handing over personal information for the shot be sure you know who you are giving it to.

According to The Marianna Police Department, scammers are going door to door posing as the Jackson Hospital.

They are asking residents for personal information in return for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Marianna Police Chief, Hayes Baggett, said not to give out any information as they are not affiliated with the hospital.

“Do not give anybody your personal information, that’s the main thing and there is no door to door at all anything to do with the COVID-19 vaccine,” Baggett said.

Baggett said they are working to identify the scammers.

He said if you hear or see anything about this scam to contact your local law enforcement office.