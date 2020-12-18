Marianna police officers recall a violent encounter with an armed suspect

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Two Marianna police officers showed great restraint when battling a violent suspect on Saturday.

Sergeant Colt Howell and Officer Brandon Gramling answered an armed robbery call at an apartment complex.

As they arrived, the suspect, 37-year-old Harlis Pittman of Columbus, Georgia, took off on foot.

Gramling followed behind Pittman while Howell circled around a grassy field off South Street where they confronted Pittman.

“I got out of my car, I told him to lay down on his face, he was crouched down at the time, he stood up and when he stood up, that’s when he charged at me and I thought he was punching me,” Howell said.

Both officers thought Pittman was punching Howell, but Pittman actually had a knife in his hand. Gramling tried to taze Pittman, but it wasn’t effective.

They say that’s when Pittman charged Gramling with the knife, but, Howell stopped the armed man in his tracks when he managed to fire his taser at Pittman.

“I thought he was trying to jump on him just like he did me, you know punching is what I thought was happening,” Pittman said. “And to keep him from getting on to him, I drew my taser and I shot him with that.”

It wasn’t until Gramling saw Pittman approaching him with a knife that he realized the gravity of the situation.

“High-tense situation I couldn’t let my taser go,” Gramling said “I was pulling the trigger multiple times just praying to the good Lord that maybe this guy won’t get me.”

Howell still didn’t know about the knife, when he shot his taser and took down Pittman.

“When I checked Sergeant Howell’s person for injuries, that’s when I located multiple stab wounds and I was concerned for his safety,” Gramling said.

Both Sergeant Howell and Officer Gramling said they’re glad they didn’t pull out their guns and end Pittman’s life.

Howell said since he thought Pittman was unarmed, it wouldn’t have been fair to pull his gun.

“To me, I wouldn’t have been justified shooting him not knowing that he had the knife if that makes any sense,” Howell said.

Howell suffered no major injuries and said his protective vest played a huge part in saving his life. Pittman is currently facing seven charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault on a police officer.