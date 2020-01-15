Marianna Police investigating vehicle theft, burglaries in multiple apartment complexes

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Marianna Police Department is investigating after a vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex and burglaries were reported at two other complexes.

Police responded Wednesday to the Southside Apartments, where it was reported that a 2015 blue Ford Escape was stolen between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Police say the vehicle was unsecured at the time of the theft. The car’s plate is Florida ICEX54.

Also on Wednesday, police responded to Spring Gate Manor, which is next to Southside Apartments. There were four reports of vehicle burglaries within Spring Gate Manor, and all vehicles were unlocked and unsecured according to police.

(Google Earth/Photo Courtesy)

Marianna Police Officers also responded to Cottondale Village Apartments related to vehicle burglaries.

Police are investigating all three incidents and say at this time, no forcible entry into vehicles has been reported. If you have information about any of the incidents, you are asked to call Marianna Police at 850-526-3125 or Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.

If you see the Ford Escape, police say do not approach the vehicle, contact local law enforcement or Marianna Police instead.

Chief Hayes Baggett advises residents to secure their vehicles and remove any valuables.