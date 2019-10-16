Marianna Police arrest man for multiple burglaries

Jackson County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Marianna police officers arrested Johnny Drummond for the burglary of UME Japanese & Chinese Restaurant, which occurred on October 14.

Investigators said evidence at the restaurant led them to consider Drummond as a suspect and later found him walking not too far from the restaurant on Tuesday.

When taken into custody, officers said he also had an active warrant out of Jackson County for burglary.

Investigators said Drummond admitted to burglarizing the restaurant, as well as several other businesses, such as Artistic Designs Unlimited, Mallory Towing, and Blown Away Hair Salon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

COLD CASE: Elizabeth Prescott

Thumbnail for the video titled "COLD CASE: Elizabeth Prescott"

Persons of Interest Identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "Persons of Interest Identified"

Person of interest detained in search for kidnapped 3-year-old

Thumbnail for the video titled "Person of interest detained in search for kidnapped 3-year-old"

3-year-old kidnapped girl Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney's parents speak

Thumbnail for the video titled "3-year-old kidnapped girl Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney's parents speak"

Bay Point Golf Club to host two weekend charity tournaments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Point Golf Club to host two weekend charity tournaments"

Florida cabinet eyeing property purchase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida cabinet eyeing property purchase"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.