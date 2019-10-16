Marianna Police arrest man for multiple burglaries

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Marianna police officers arrested Johnny Drummond for the burglary of UME Japanese & Chinese Restaurant, which occurred on October 14.

Investigators said evidence at the restaurant led them to consider Drummond as a suspect and later found him walking not too far from the restaurant on Tuesday.

When taken into custody, officers said he also had an active warrant out of Jackson County for burglary.

Investigators said Drummond admitted to burglarizing the restaurant, as well as several other businesses, such as Artistic Designs Unlimited, Mallory Towing, and Blown Away Hair Salon.