Marianna man convicted, faces up to life sentence

Jackson County
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man was convicted Wednesday of two charges in connection to a 2018 robbery.

Rodney Moultry was convicted of robbery with a firearm and tampering with a victim. Authorities say Moultry went to the home of a disabled family member on December 28, 2018 and demanded money and a television while pointing a firearm at the victim. They say he also shoved the victim to the ground and took his phone so he could not call law enforcement.

Moultry’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 13. He qualifies as a prison releasee reoffender and habitual felony offender and faces the possibility of a life sentence.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

'What is at stake is our democracy'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'What is at stake is our democracy'"

Bay County local wins home staging awards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County local wins home staging awards"

Hidden Asylum brings Halloween to PCB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hidden Asylum brings Halloween to PCB"

Bay Council on Aging Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Council on Aging Interview"

Florida Transportation Commission holds workshop in Panama City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Transportation Commission holds workshop in Panama City"

The Salvation Army holds annual Fall Fest for families to enjoy

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Salvation Army holds annual Fall Fest for families to enjoy"
More Local News