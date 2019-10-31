Marianna man convicted, faces up to life sentence

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man was convicted Wednesday of two charges in connection to a 2018 robbery.

Rodney Moultry was convicted of robbery with a firearm and tampering with a victim. Authorities say Moultry went to the home of a disabled family member on December 28, 2018 and demanded money and a television while pointing a firearm at the victim. They say he also shoved the victim to the ground and took his phone so he could not call law enforcement.

Moultry’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 13. He qualifies as a prison releasee reoffender and habitual felony offender and faces the possibility of a life sentence.