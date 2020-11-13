Marianna K-8 temporarily shuts down due to COVID-19 exposure; other schools see increase in quarantines as well

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County School Board decided to temporarily shut down the Marianna K-8 school and move students to online learning beginning Friday through November 20th.

More than 300 students and staff have been asked to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure or testing positive for the virus.

As of Thursday, 11 staff and 17 students have tested positive for the virus at the Marianna K-8 school, but Sneads Elementary is also seeing a slight uptick in quarantines and cases.

T.G. Harkrider the director of environmental safety for the Florida Department of Health in Jackson County said the recent COVID-19 spike may be the outcome of more relaxed social distancing.

“We need to social distance, that is extremely important,” Harkrider said. “We need to avoid large groups, we need to wear cloth face coverings, we need to practice good hand hygiene, those things that we have been doing but have kind of gotten relaxed I’m afraid.”

Harkrider said while some studies may have shown children might not be as affected by the virus, they are still seeing a trend of spread among children.

“Anyone can get this virus,” Harkrider said. “It is a communicable disease it’s spread via droplets like the flu and anyone can get this virus.”

The elementary grades at the K-8 school are the ones primarily affected by the quarantine and Harkrider said even though it might be hard to keep masks on younger grades, it’s still important they wear them.

“Cloth face coverings and face coverings do work as does the social distancing,” Harkrider said.

Sneads Elementary is also seeing an uptick in COVID-19 related quarantines and cases. 24 students and staff have been asked to quarantine and three staff and three students have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Jackson County Health Department is still offering free COVID-19 testing every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Those who would like to be tested do not have to schedule an appointment and children can be tested as well.