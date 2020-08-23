Marianna K-8 school 1st graders start date delayed, teachers exposed to COVID-19

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday, Jackson County school Superintendent Larry Moore announced that the Marianna K-8 school’s first grader’s start date would be postponed until Sep. 8.

Moore said he made the decision, with guidance from the Jackson County Health Department, when he learned that some of the first grade instructors and other staff members were exposed to COVID-19.

The Health Department completed contact tracing in accordance with CDC guidelines.

All other schools are still slated to begin Aug. 24.