Marianna homicide victim identified

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Marianna Police Department has identified the victim whose body was found on March 15.
Police investigating body found in Marianna
According to the Marianna Police Department, Heather Foulks, 24, of Marianna, was found dead near a wooded area by a Hawk Street resident.
On Wednesday, officers revealed they were treating her death as a homicide.
The Marianna Police Department said the homicide investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this case is urged to reach out to the police department at 850-526-3125.