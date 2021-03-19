Marianna homicide victim identified

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Marianna Police Department has identified the victim whose body was found on March 15.

According to the Marianna Police Department, Heather Foulks, 24, of Marianna, was found dead near a wooded area by a Hawk Street resident.

On Wednesday, officers revealed they were treating her death as a homicide.

The Marianna Police Department said the homicide investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this case is urged to reach out to the police department at 850-526-3125.