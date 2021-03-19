Marianna homicide victim identified

Jackson County
Posted: / Updated:

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Marianna Police Department has identified the victim whose body was found on March 15.

Police investigating body found in Marianna

According to the Marianna Police Department, Heather Foulks, 24, of Marianna, was found dead near a wooded area by a Hawk Street resident.

On Wednesday, officers revealed they were treating her death as a homicide.

The Marianna Police Department said the homicide investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this case is urged to reach out to the police department at 850-526-3125.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Florida to vaccinate residents 50 and older starting Monday, DeSantis says

Damages from the early morning storm are seen across the panhandle

Parker interim fire chief

Parker Election Allegations

Multiple city projects involved in corruption scheme

Blountstown's Jaren Williams signs to play basketball at collegiate level

More Local News

Don't Miss