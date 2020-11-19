Marianna High School students remember classmate who died in ATV crash

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Almost a week ago, 15-year-old Lyla Batista, died in an ATV accident in Jackson County.

On Thursday morning, her classmates at Marianna High School gathered to pray for the Batista family and show their love and support.

One of Batista’s classmates, Hayden Gause, organized the memorial and said it was emotional seeing Batista’s family at the event this morning.

Gause said it’s hard to see people she love’s hurting after something like this happens and was hopeful Thursday morning’s memorial would give the Batista family strength during this time.

“Prayer does help and it does get better and they just need to know that from people and that they have support and friends and family did love her and I just wanted them to be able to see that,” Gause said.

Gause said she remembers Batista as a kind-hearted girl who always knew how to make people smile.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Batista family. If you are interested in donating, click here.