Marianna High School students finish building their own greenhouse

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Members of the Marianna High School Future Farmer’s of America chapter have finished building their $40,000 Greenhouse.

The students built everything from the foundation up. They wired irrigation, measured the roof panels and installed the heating and cooling system.

Now, MHS students finally get to see the end result of their hard work.

“I have my name signed into one of these iron or like metal posts somewhere,” said MHS junior, Juliette Alday.

Alday said she and her green thumb are grateful to have been a part of building the new greenhouse.

“I want to use it as much as possible, plant as many plants as possible and hopefully I’ll be able to learn how to grow many plants while I’m here,” Alday said.

FFA member, Kinsey Smith, said she’s proud to be able to leave a legacy for future Bulldogs.

“Not only that we could use it, but the future generations can use it because I have a younger brother and so he’ll even be able to use this whenever he comes here one day,” Smith said.

FFA President, Becca Murcer, said they were building the greenhouse last year when the pandemic brought the project to a halt. She said the entire experience has taught them valuable lessons.

“I think it taught us a lot of perseverance I mean we have kind of had a lot of crazy stuff happen but we finished and look at it now,” Murcer said.

MHS Agribusiness Teacher, Tony Watkins, said the funding for the greenhouse came from the Florida Department of Education’s Industry Certifications.

“So, not only was it student-built, but it was student-funded,” Watkins said. “So we’re very proud of that and our success.”

Watkins said his next goal for the greenhouse is to designate managers and assistant managers.

“They’ll do selecting of plants, and planning planting dates and so forth that we’ll use to plant the crops that we have hanging in the roof now,” Watkins said.

The students are currently planting flowers and hope to begin planting tomatoes in the coming weeks.