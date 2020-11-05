Marianna City Commission applies for over $40 million in grant money

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Marianna is applying for over $40 million in grant money through the Department of Economic Opportunity. Five potential projects will be geared toward improving infrastructure and public safety.

The total amount of grant money they’re applying for is right around $44 million dollars for various projects to repair significant damage to wastewater and storm water systems after Hurricane Michael.

The city commission is submitting five applications for various grants to go toward long-overdue improvement projects according to City Manager Jim Dean.

“You know the waterlines, some portion of that waterline project is actually asbestos waterline, which you know, nobody can use that type of material anymore,” Dean said.

Dean said Hurricane Michael made the infrastructure issues more evident. During the storm, Jackson Hospital lost water pressure in their facility.

“We actually had to evacuate the second and third floor, so this will address that issue,” Dean said.

Another project on the list is the new safety complex that is currently in phase one of construction. Dean said the current fire and police stations do not meet local, state or federal regulations.

“Yes, we need to put them in a facility that will provide adequate protection and so they can do their job,” Dean said.

Mayor Travis Ephriam said having better public safety resources is important to the development of Marianna.

“Our police and fire stations definitley need to upgrade their facilities. We’re trying to make sure we take our time to make sure we do that in a wise way,” Ephriam said.

Whether or not the old city hall building will have to be torn down to make room for the safety complex will be determined by the amount of funding the city receives for their projects according to officials.

Ephriam and Dean said the commission hasn’t made a decision yet and it will be some time before the commission decides whether or not to repurpose or tear down the old city hall.