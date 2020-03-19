Man tests positive for COVID-19 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Jackson County Health Department announced a positive case of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the individual is a 33-year-old man with a domestic and international travel history.

He did seek medical care, is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

“We are working closely with the patient, close contacts and healthcare providers to determine what additional COVID-19 testing may be required,” said Sandy Martin, Jackson County Health Officer, in a press release.