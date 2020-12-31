Long-time Emergency Management Director retires

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The man who handled many emergencies for Jackson County is hanging up his hat. After 20 years on the job, he says it’s time for someone else to take over.

“I’m really looking forward to this,” said Emergency Management Director, Rodney Andreasen.

Andreasen has been serving the Jackson County community for nearly 21 years. After seeing everything from A to Z while on the job, he gives a lot of credit to the fire and rescue staff in his area.

“When you’re the one that makes those decisions and if you make the wrong one people die—you don’t want to have that happen,” said Andreasen.

He says his favorite part of the job was working with people each day.

“When you can see somebody, and they hug you and thank you and they have tears in their eyes, it brings tears to my own eyes. Still to this day I get emotional about that, but that’s the most important thing that I will walk away with from this job,” said Andreasen.

One of his biggest accomplishments he says is storm preparation.

“I tell people the one I can hang my hat on is Hurricane Ivan, praise God that we made some decisions that saved a lot of lives that night,” said Andreasen.

Andreasen says he has mixed emotions leaving the office he’s called home for so long, but says that Jackson County will be left in good hands.

“My biggest accomplishment is not so much me, it’s us. It’s a team effort. Renee will be the interim as I leave and Renee has been with me now for 20 years, and she’s been here even longer than that,” said Andreasen.

He will officially retire as Emergency Management Director on Thursday. But he’ll stay busy working for the Counter Threat Group, teaching and assessing buildings in Jackson County.