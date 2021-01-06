Larry Basford gets sworn in as new State Attorney

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The 14th judicial district covering six central Panhandle counties received a new State Attorney on Tuesday.

Larry Basford has been sworn in as the new State Attorney for the 14th district. Basford ran against fellow republican candidate, Wes Hatcher, and secured his seat during the August primaries.

Basford said being on the campaign trail this past year reminded him of what he feels is an important part of his job.

“It will either give you a big ego, or it will humble you,” Basford said. “In my situation, it has certainly humbled me and impressed upon me the importance of keeping the public’s trust.”

Basford said he is dedicated to being a public servant and upholding the trust people place in the courts.

“You do it because you genuinely care,” Basford said. “You care about the community, you care about the people, and keeping them safe. So that is the reason I ran for state attorney.”

Keeping the community safe, getting body cams for all officers in smaller law enforcement agencies and making sure the criminal justice system is fair for everyone are just a few of Basford’s goals as state attorney.

“Everyone should feel that the state attorney’s office will be fair,” Basford said. “Fair in how we make our decisions, fair in how we carry out those decisions, and being open and honest with out victims, with the public and with the media. We will be open and accessible to the media.”

Basford said former State Attorney, Glenn Hess, was a fantastic mentor and said together they created a dedicated staff.

“We have a tremendous team there at the state attorney’s office of prosecutors and support staff and they also care about what we do and keeping our community safe,” Basford said.

Basford said he is ready to continue recruiting and retaining the best prosecutors for the 14th judicial district which includes Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson and Washington counties.