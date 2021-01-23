JCSO warns of telephone scam

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office warns people about a telephone scam from an individual claiming to be an attorney named Dennis Mitchell.

The caller then tells the victims that a family member, typically a grandson, has been involved in a traffic accident involving an open container and has been arrested in New York.

The suspect generally has some type of personal information about the victims or their family member that leads the victims to think the call is authentic.

The subject then tells the victim that their family member needs bond money in order to be released from custody. The bond generally starts around $8,000 or $9,000.

If the victim says that they don’t have that much money, the suspect will begin to negotiate a lower monetary amount. The suspect then request the victims to Fed Ex cash or wire the money to him.

Authorities are urging the public to be aware of the scam and to not send any money or provide any information to this person.

If you receive a call similar to this, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (850)482-9648.