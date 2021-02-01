JCSO: Pursuit ended in fiery crash at the Dollar General

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A fiery crash into a Dollar General began when the driver of a Ford truck failed to stop at a stop sign, Jackson County deputies said Monday.

The incident began at about 4 p.m. Saturday when a Jackson County deputy attempted to pull over the driver. Instead, the driver sped away and the deputies pursued him. The driver repeatedly slammed on his brakes in hopes of causing the deputy to crash into him, deputies wrote in a news release.

At another point in the pursuit, the deputy spotted smoke and flames coming from the interior of the truck.

The chase continued from Sandridge Church Road until Sweet Pond Road and Highway 69 when the driver jumped from the truck as it was moving.

The vehicle then hit the Dellwood Dollar General building. John Coty Drew, 28, was arrested and charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest without violence, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

The truck was stolen out of Bay County, deputies wrote.