JCSO investigating two cell phone store burglaries

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Managers from two different cell phone stores arrived at work Thursday morning to find cash or inventory missing.

Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said while investigators were working to solve a burglary at the Verizon store on Highway 71 in Marianna, they got a call about another one at the AT&T store across the street.

“So a couple deputies and investigators dispatched over to that scene and once they arrived, they determined, much like the Verizon store, an unknown number of suspects had forced entry,” Edenfield said.

Edenfield said the suspect, or suspects, stole cell phones from Verizon and cash from AT&T. He believes the two cases could be connected.

Employees at the AT&T store said they were shocked this happened and are ready to find out the rest of the story.

In all of the chaos, AT&T store manager, Zach Acher, said he was able to find one positive.

“The one positive that I could take out of it is, everything is replaceable,” Achler said. “But I am also grateful that myself or my staff weren’t here overnight to go through the trauma of what I’ve seen.”



Achler said both the wi-fi and power went out making it difficult to access their security footage in hopes of finding a potential suspect.

“The only thing that I know right now is that we can’t get anything up and running,” Achler said. “But thank God we will be able to pull up from the last moment before it had actually went out and maybe we can get some answers.”

For those who may have information about these two burglaries, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s office at (850) 482-9624 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850 526-5000.