Jackson Hospital uses new COVID-19 drug to treat at risk patients

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson Hospital personnel say the new drug, Bamlanivimab, is the most effective treatment they’ve seen for the same virus.

The treatment consists of a simple infusion designed to improve the symptoms and prevent the hospitalization of at-risk, COVID-19 positive patients.

Hospital employees like to call the new drug “bam-bam” and say it was specifically created to treat coronavirus positive patients who are more at risk for being hospitalized.

“Our results have been massively positive,” said Assistant Chief Nursing Officer, Jesse Roberts. “It’s really the only thing that’s been an effective therapeutic so far.”

Jackson Hospital physician, Dr. Steven Spence, qualified and received the treatment 24-hours after testing positive for the virus.

“So for example, I felt better the next morning,” Spence said. “Now was that because of the fusion or because I was getting better anyway? I really can’t tell you. But typically you don’t feel better immediately about 12-14 hours is what I hear from other patients too is you start to feel better. For lack of better term, I think it helps you turn the corner quicker I think is a good way to phrase it.”

The hospital was able to receive a free allotment of the treatment through an application process with the Florida Hospital association.

According to hospital employees, the hospital is not paying for the drug and patients are responsible for the cost of the infusion service depending on their insurance.

Officials said they’ve treated 40 patients with the new medicine and so far, none of them had to be hospitalized as a result of the virus.

“The reason it’s a good idea to try it is because so far, we haven’t has any reactions to it and the side effects are equal to placebo,” Spence said. “So if you have potential benefit and very little potential harm, then it favors trying it.”

While the FDA has not approved “bam-bam” for wide use, it does have emergency use authorization on patients who meet specific requirements.

Those requirements include, but are not limited to, those who are over 65, have diabetes a heart condition or chronic kidney disease.

“Without a doubt everyone has said yeah, I’m doing better,” Roberts said. “So it’s important to remember what it is and what it’s not. It’s not a miracle cure for COVID but it is so far, for us, an effective treatment for keeping patients out of the hospital and so far, the only effective I’ve seen so far.”

Roberts said it is best for those who test positive for COVID-19 to get the treatment done within 10 days of the positive results. However, it’s only for patients who are high risk and those patients should consult their physician to see if they are a good fit for the infusion treatment.