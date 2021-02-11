Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Office undergoing changes

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Some changes are coming to the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Office that will not only help voters but the office’s operations as a whole.

Supervisor of Elections, Carol Dunaway, has made some big changes to the elections office including new technology, going paperless, and a fresh coat of paint.

“One of the things for the municipal elections is we have some new voting equipment,” Dunaway said.

Just in time for the county’s April municipal elections, the elections office received new voting equipment known as Express Vote. The machines are ADA compliant.

“The express votes are very, very needed here in our county,” Dunaway said. “We did have ADA equipment. It was very outdated and needed to be replaced.”

Another gamechanger for the voting office is the rolling carts that were donated by Bay County’s Supervisor of Elections office.

“The carts that we received were — are a lifesaver,” Dunaway said.

Dunaway said the carts will help them efficiently deliver supplies to poll workers on election days.

“We can push them easily into the trucks in order to load them,” Dunaway said. “It was just very cumbersome and hard to get the equipment loaded and unloaded at 14 different precincts.”

Another project they are working toward is going virtually paperless.

“But there’s a lot of records here that once scanned, can be destroyed which will allow us to expand even more and have more working space,” Dunaway said.

Dunaway said they hope to be done scanning those documents within a year. Sher and her team are also working on repainting the inside of the building and invite the public to come to see the space once it is finished.