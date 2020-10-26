Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office takes in nearly 100 lbs. of medications during DEA Drug Take-Back Event

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was able to keep nearly 100 pounds of unneeded and unwanted pharmaceutical drugs from being stolen, sold, taken, or abused on Saturday.

It was all part of the National DEA Take-Back Program, designed to help people dispose of drugs and medications instead of flushing them down the toilet or potentially having them end up in the wrong hands.

Deputies did not log or go through the medications, but simply weighed them before handing them over to the DEA, who will now dispose of the drugs in an eco-friendly manner.

