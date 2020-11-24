Jackson County Sheriff’s Office provides update on deadly dog attack

BASCOM, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County authorities are learning more about the deadly dog attack that happened last week and may have pictures of the animals.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to an area on Kirkland Rd last Wednesday where a Bascom man was found dead.

After an extensive investigation at the scene, and an autopsy, it was determined that the victim, Donald Ray Allen, had been attacked by dogs and died from his injuries.

Jackson County Animal Control has set multiple traps in the area. These are photos taken from trail cameras in the area of Kirkland and Concord Rd.

The dogs pictured match the description of a pack seen in the area prior to the attack on Allen

If anyone has any information on these dogs, or see any pack of dogs in the area contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 482-9648.